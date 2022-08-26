APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 106,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in APA were worth $4,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam purchased a new position in APA in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in APA in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in APA in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in APA by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in APA by 8,358.6% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APA stock opened at $40.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $51.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.76.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.37. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. APA had a return on equity of 622.55% and a net margin of 32.57%. On average, equities research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on APA from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on APA from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on APA from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.13.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

