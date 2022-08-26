AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Shares Gap Up to $26.04

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.04, but opened at $26.88. AppLovin shares last traded at $26.62, with a volume of 34,808 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on APP. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

AppLovin Trading Up 2.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of -93.34, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.21). AppLovin had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $776.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $3,635,246.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,781,081 shares in the company, valued at $367,095,808.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at about $914,943,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AppLovin by 1,194.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,040,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805,820 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in AppLovin by 499.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,627,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,435 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at about $45,208,000. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,645,000. 43.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

