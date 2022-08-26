Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at HC Wainwright

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 248.80% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

Arcadia Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RKDA opened at $0.86 on Friday. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of -0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.14.

Institutional Trading of Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RKDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.10. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 169.65% and a negative return on equity of 80.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcadia Biosciences will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. MYDA Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. It engages in developing crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.