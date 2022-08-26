ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Purchased by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 687,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,557,000 after acquiring an additional 13,076 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $369,000.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARKW opened at $55.55 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1-year low of $45.10 and a 1-year high of $162.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.56.

