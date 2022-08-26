Arthur L. Regan Sells 62,512 Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Stock

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) Director Arthur L. Regan sold 62,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $978,312.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,645.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Genco Shipping & Trading Trading Down 0.8 %

GNK stock opened at $15.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $647.74 million, a P/E ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.90. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $27.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average of $20.54.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.83 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 38.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.05%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is currently 36.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the second quarter worth $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

(Get Rating)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.