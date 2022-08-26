Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,709,407 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 23,112 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.78% of Autodesk worth $366,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 748,492 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $210,469,000 after purchasing an additional 121,108 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Autodesk by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 21,328 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 142,493 shares of the software company’s stock worth $40,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Autodesk by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 163,821 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,065,000 after acquiring an additional 69,370 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $220.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a PE ratio of 100.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.58. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $335.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.57.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.