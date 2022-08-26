Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Lowered to $270.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Autodesk from $258.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $267.57.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $220.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.58. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $335.48. The stock has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,504,904,000. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650,112 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,854,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,221 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,181,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,393,123 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $727,316,000 after purchasing an additional 762,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,889,000. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

