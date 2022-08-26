Baby Saitama Inu Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (BABYSAITAM)

Baby Saitama Inu (BABYSAITAM) traded up 16.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. During the last week, Baby Saitama Inu has traded down 36.6% against the US dollar. One Baby Saitama Inu coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Baby Saitama Inu has a market cap of $464,289.22 and $9,251.00 worth of Baby Saitama Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004672 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001679 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002204 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.75 or 0.00778991 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00016259 BTC.
About Baby Saitama Inu
Baby Saitama Inu’s official Twitter account is @BabySaitamaERC.
Buying and Selling Baby Saitama Inu
