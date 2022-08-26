Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,155,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,985 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.52% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $349,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,110.0% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $155.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.23 and its 200 day moving average is $153.69. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $137.50 and a twelve month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

