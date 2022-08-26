Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,538,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 114,727 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.97% of Verisk Analytics worth $330,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,324.0% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRSK opened at $195.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.05 and a 52-week high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 35.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

VRSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.18.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CEO Lee Shavel sold 487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $84,455.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,366,708.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Verisk Analytics news, CEO Lee Shavel sold 487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $84,455.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,366,708.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $85,838.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,949.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,048. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

