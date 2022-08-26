Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 624,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,522 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.77% of MSCI worth $314,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 76.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 72 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at $50,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $475.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95 and a beta of 1.09. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $376.41 and a 1-year high of $679.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $450.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $462.13.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.24 million. MSCI had a net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 151.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 51.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total value of $2,507,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,744,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $507.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $478.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.25.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

