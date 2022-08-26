Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $302.68 Million Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,437,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 28,096 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.98% of Biogen worth $302,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $373,125,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $205,977,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 2,510.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 324,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,266,000 after acquiring an additional 311,731 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Biogen by 59.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 552,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,352,000 after acquiring an additional 206,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Biogen by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,566,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $375,768,000 after acquiring an additional 184,726 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.36.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $204.83 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $347.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.40.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

