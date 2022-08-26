Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,479,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,350 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.74% of Realty Income worth $310,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of O. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 438,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,407,000 after acquiring an additional 56,115 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in Realty Income by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 862,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,720,000 after purchasing an additional 161,751 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Realty Income by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 137,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,817,000 after purchasing an additional 19,692 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Realty Income by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 22,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Realty Income by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 83,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 18,248 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Realty Income stock opened at $71.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.00, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.76 and its 200 day moving average is $68.98. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $75.40.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a sep 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 280.19%.

A number of research firms have commented on O. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Stories

