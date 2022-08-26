Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,264,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 29,599 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.86% of ResMed worth $306,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ResMed by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,331,000 after purchasing an additional 33,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.66, for a total transaction of $601,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,612,481.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $323,584.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,698,269.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.66, for a total transaction of $601,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,612,481.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,985 shares of company stock worth $5,813,646 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ResMed Price Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $246.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.40.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $229.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.40 and a 12 month high of $301.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.47.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $914.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also

