Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 21,454 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,479,270 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,454 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.88% of Motorola Solutions worth $358,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,475,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,891,960,000 after purchasing an additional 616,253 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 58.8% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 963,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,185,000 after purchasing an additional 356,891 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,153,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,758,801,000 after purchasing an additional 268,934 shares during the period. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3,865.5% in the fourth quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 241,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,669,000 after purchasing an additional 235,600 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $254.38 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $228.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.01. The firm has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.20. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $127,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,276.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total value of $5,493,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,723. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $127,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,276.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 206,831 shares of company stock worth $51,833,556. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.11.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

