Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 48,108 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,415,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 48,108 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.75% of IQVIA worth $327,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in IQVIA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,943,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,241,265,000 after acquiring an additional 25,957 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,453,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $971,769,000 after purchasing an additional 102,232 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,488,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $702,201,000 after purchasing an additional 132,455 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $509,423,000. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,476,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $341,480,000 after purchasing an additional 237,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:IQV opened at $234.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.67 and a 52 week high of $285.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Argus upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $231.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.06.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

