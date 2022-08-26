Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 82,518 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,180,122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 82,518 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.83% of Baxter International worth $324,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 252.8% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $99.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.29.

Baxter International Price Performance

Shares of BAX opened at $59.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.30. Baxter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.49 and a 52-week high of $89.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.60.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 58.00%.

Baxter International Profile

(Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.