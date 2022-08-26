Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 804,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,738 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.79% of Cintas worth $342,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at $32,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Cintas during the first quarter worth about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 466.7% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $433.33 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $400.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $394.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.45.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.49%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.89.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

