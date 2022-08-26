Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Stock Position Increased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Barclays by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,615,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745,946 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Barclays by 35.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,218,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,572 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Barclays by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,157,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,677,000 after purchasing an additional 16,833 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Barclays by 4.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,087,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 81,197 shares during the period. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barclays by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,335,000 after purchasing an additional 42,837 shares during the period. 2.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Barclays from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Barclays from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 240 ($2.90) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.14.

Barclays Stock Performance

Barclays Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $7.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Barclays PLC has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $12.20. The company has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.2094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.73%.

Barclays Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

