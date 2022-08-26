Barclays Raises American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target to $290.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $284.00 to $290.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.53.

American Tower Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $268.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $262.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.94. American Tower has a 52-week low of $220.00 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.46.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Tower

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in American Tower by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

