Barclays Raises American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target to $290.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $284.00 to $290.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.11% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.53.
American Tower Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $268.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $262.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.94. American Tower has a 52-week low of $220.00 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.46.
Insider Transactions at American Tower
In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Tower
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in American Tower by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.
American Tower Company Profile
American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.
