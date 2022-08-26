Barrington Research Comments on SP Plus Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SP)

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) – Barrington Research boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for SP Plus in a report issued on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.73. The consensus estimate for SP Plus’ current full-year earnings is $2.88 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for SP Plus’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. SP Plus had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.55 million.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ SP opened at $34.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.72 million, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.42. SP Plus has a 52-week low of $25.29 and a 52-week high of $37.17.

In related news, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $74,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,951,523. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Robert Toy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $137,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,677.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,523. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $281,320 in the last three months. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 48.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 12,028 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the second quarter worth $1,746,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the second quarter worth $286,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in SP Plus by 69.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 10,645 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in SP Plus by 7.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 10,831 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

