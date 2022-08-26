Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.11% of Beam Therapeutics worth $4,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BEAM. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $1,972,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,088,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,570,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Fmr Llc sold 20,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $1,229,723.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $1,972,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,088,520 shares in the company, valued at $71,570,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $62.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 1.76. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $116.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.79.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02). The company had revenue of $16.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 304.21% and a negative return on equity of 27.45%. Beam Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 277433.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

