Benchmark Trims NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Target Price to $215.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark from $228.00 to $215.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $224.50.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $179.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.99. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $140.55 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,279,217,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,629,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,087 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,440 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $54,152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,557,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,244,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.