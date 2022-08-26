Big Lots, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%.

Big Lots has a payout ratio of 65.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Big Lots to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

Big Lots Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $23.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. Big Lots has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $56.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Big Lots will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIG has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Big Lots from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Big Lots from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Big Lots to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Big Lots has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Big Lots

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Big Lots by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

