Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte Sells 8,682 Shares

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 8,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,519,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,339,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Bill.com Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $177.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.07 and a beta of 2.26. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $89.87 and a one year high of $348.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.10 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 51.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. The business’s revenue was up 155.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. Analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bill.com

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $177.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com to $220.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bill.com to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.43.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 8,810.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,363,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,151,000 after buying an additional 1,347,860 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,988,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,568,000 after buying an additional 1,217,399 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth $185,970,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,742,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,321,000 after buying an additional 633,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 821,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,593,000 after buying an additional 372,416 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

Featured Stories

