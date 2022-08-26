Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Biogen were worth $5,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $204.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.44 and a 200-day moving average of $208.43. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $347.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Biogen to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $264.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.36.

Biogen Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.