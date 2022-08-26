Bloom Burton Lowers CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) to Hold

CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bloom Burton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on CloudMD Software & Services from C$0.45 to C$0.40 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of CVE DOC opened at C$0.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.54. CloudMD Software & Services has a 1-year low of C$0.36 and a 1-year high of C$1.92. The firm has a market cap of C$107.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79.

CloudMD Software & Services ( CVE:DOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$41.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$40.15 million. Analysts anticipate that CloudMD Software & Services will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

CloudMD Software & Services Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Clinic Services & Pharmacies, Digital Health Services, and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health support, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, and absence management and occupational health.

