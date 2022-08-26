Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Director Jeffrey W. Albers Sells 8,410 Shares

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 8,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $593,241.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,925,961.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of BPMC opened at $73.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.94. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12-month low of $43.46 and a 12-month high of $117.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.83.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.45). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 304.41% and a negative return on equity of 45.89%. The firm had revenue of $36.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.86) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -9.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 45.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 414.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 717.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $123.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.67.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

