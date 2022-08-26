Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Buys 138 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,555 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 208,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $174.88 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $137.54 and a 1 year high of $213.65. The firm has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Vulcan Materials to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James raised Vulcan Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Vulcan Materials to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.13.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total transaction of $557,981.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,963.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.