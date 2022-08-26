Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Takes Position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 12,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:NUMV opened at $33.99 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.84.

