Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Sells 651 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patron Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% in the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 93,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,507,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,462,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% in the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 326,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,867,000 after purchasing an additional 15,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 19,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

Insider Activity

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $167.13 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $439.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.17 and a 200-day moving average of $174.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also

