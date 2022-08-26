Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Given New $43.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Brinker International from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Brinker International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Brinker International from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Brinker International from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Brinker International from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.84.

NYSE EAT opened at $28.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.14. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $55.53.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 53.59%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 200.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 6,063.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

