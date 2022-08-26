Brokers Issue Forecasts for The Macerich Company’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MAC)

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Macerich in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Macerich’s current full-year earnings is $1.96 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Macerich’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Macerich from $11.25 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Macerich to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Macerich from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Macerich from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.41.

NYSE:MAC opened at $10.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.40. Macerich has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $22.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently 333.33%.

In other Macerich news, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.28 per share, for a total transaction of $411,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 515,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,301,796.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Macerich news, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.28 per share, with a total value of $411,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 515,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,301,796.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Edward C. Coppola bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 575,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,037,716.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,450. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 1,536.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,783,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490,809 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Macerich during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,220,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 2,715.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,881,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,002,000 after buying an additional 1,814,679 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Macerich by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,020,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,483 shares during the period. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Macerich by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,986,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,435 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

