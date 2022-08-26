Brokers Offer Predictions for 5N Plus Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) – Raymond James issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of 5N Plus in a report released on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for 5N Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$92.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$77.01 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares downgraded shares of 5N Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$4.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of 5N Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

5N Plus stock opened at C$1.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 1.45. 5N Plus has a 1-year low of C$1.03 and a 1-year high of C$3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$157.23 million and a P/E ratio of -31.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.82.

In other news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa purchased 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,444,300 shares in the company, valued at C$2,383,095.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

