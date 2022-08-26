Brokers Set Expectations for Euroseas Ltd.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ESEA)

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Univest Sec raised their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Euroseas in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 23rd. Univest Sec analyst J. Jang now expects that the shipping company will earn $3.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.76. Univest Sec has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Euroseas’ current full-year earnings is $15.43 per share. Univest Sec also issued estimates for Euroseas’ Q1 2023 earnings at $4.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $22.72 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.71 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $22.22 EPS.

Get Euroseas alerts:

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $47.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.90 million. Euroseas had a return on equity of 94.39% and a net margin of 59.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Euroseas Trading Down 0.7 %

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euroseas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of ESEA stock opened at $23.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $169.93 million, a P/E ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. Euroseas has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.57.

Institutional Trading of Euroseas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Euroseas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Euroseas by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 49,492 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Euroseas by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,078 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Euroseas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Euroseas by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,425 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Euroseas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Euroseas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.79%.

About Euroseas

(Get Rating)

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 03, 2022, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 10 feeder and 8 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 58,871 twenty-foot equivalent unit (teu).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.