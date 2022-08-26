Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Investment analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BY. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Byline Bancorp to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE:BY opened at $22.78 on Friday. Byline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.19 and a 52 week high of $29.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.83.

Byline Bancorp ( NYSE:BY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 11.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ana Casanueva sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $61,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,001.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Brogan Ptacin sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $252,865.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,194.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ana Casanueva sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $61,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,001.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,043 shares of company stock valued at $572,826 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BY. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Byline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 2.7% in the second quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

