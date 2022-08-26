Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Trading Up 9.5% on Insider Buying Activity

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) was up 9.5% on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $27.77 and last traded at $27.71. Approximately 27,510 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,090,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.31.
Specifically, CFO Eric Schoen acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $395,010. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Eric Schoen acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $395,010. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sanford Robertson acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.69 per share, with a total value of $2,069,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,024,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,202,387.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 141,159 shares of company stock worth $3,040,198. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAVA shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on Cassava Sciences from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,775,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 17,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.01% of the company’s stock.
About Cassava Sciences
Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.
