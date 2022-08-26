Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Trading Up 9.5% on Insider Buying Activity

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) was up 9.5% on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $27.77 and last traded at $27.71. Approximately 27,510 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,090,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.31.

Specifically, CFO Eric Schoen acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $395,010. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Eric Schoen acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $395,010. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sanford Robertson acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.69 per share, with a total value of $2,069,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,024,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,202,387.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 141,159 shares of company stock worth $3,040,198. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAVA shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on Cassava Sciences from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Cassava Sciences Trading Down 2.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cassava Sciences

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.79.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,775,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 17,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cassava Sciences

(Get Rating)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.