CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of CB Financial Services from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

CB Financial Services Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CB Financial Services stock opened at $21.98 on Thursday. CB Financial Services has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $26.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.27. The firm has a market cap of $112.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.62.

CB Financial Services Announces Dividend

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $12.27 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Institutional Trading of CB Financial Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 28.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 10.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Petiole USA ltd purchased a new position in shares of CB Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

