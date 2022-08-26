CBET Token Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (CBET)

CBET Token (CBET) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 26th. One CBET Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. CBET Token has a market cap of $146.80 million and approximately $101,656.00 worth of CBET Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CBET Token has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004672 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001679 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002204 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.75 or 0.00778991 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00016259 BTC.
CBET Token Profile
CBET Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
CBET Token Coin Trading
