CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

CDK Global Price Performance

CDK opened at $54.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.08. CDK Global has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $55.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.95.

Get CDK Global alerts:

CDK Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 28.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CDK Global

CDK Global Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CDK Global by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,923,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.