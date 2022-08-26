CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
CDK opened at $54.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.08. CDK Global has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $55.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.95.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 28.71%.
CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.
