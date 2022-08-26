Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CLRB. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLRB opened at $5.45 on Thursday. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $10.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.42.

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.14). Equities research analysts expect that Cellectar Biosciences will post -4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLRB. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 100.0% during the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 252,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $596,000. 27.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

