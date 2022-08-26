Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at CJS Securities

CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a market outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.
Central Garden & Pet Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CENT opened at $43.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.32. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $57.32.
Insider Buying and Selling at Central Garden & Pet
In other Central Garden & Pet news, SVP John Edward Hanson sold 6,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $275,774.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,124,183.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Central Garden & Pet
About Central Garden & Pet
Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.
