Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at CJS Securities

CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a market outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Central Garden & Pet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CENT opened at $43.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.32. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $57.32.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Central Garden & Pet

In other Central Garden & Pet news, SVP John Edward Hanson sold 6,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $275,774.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,124,183.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Central Garden & Pet

About Central Garden & Pet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CENT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 41.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 266.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 16.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 26.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 18.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.