Chad Rigetti Sells 66,727 Shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) Stock

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) CEO Chad Rigetti sold 66,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.65, for a total value of 310,280.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,095,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately 46,946,209.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Chad Rigetti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 24th, Chad Rigetti sold 74,364 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.54, for a total value of 337,612.56.

On Thursday, June 16th, Chad Rigetti sold 49,824 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.56, for a total value of 227,197.44.

On Tuesday, June 14th, Chad Rigetti sold 132,224 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.43, for a total value of 585,752.32.

Rigetti Computing Stock Performance

Rigetti Computing stock opened at 4.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.06 and a current ratio of 17.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is 4.43. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a one year low of 3.25 and a one year high of 12.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing ( NASDAQ:RGTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported -0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.06 by -0.03. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGTI. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen started coverage on Rigetti Computing in a report on Friday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Friday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on Rigetti Computing to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Rigetti Computing in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Rigetti Computing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 10.33.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

Featured Articles

