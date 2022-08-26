Challenger Limited (CGF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 28th

Challenger Limited (ASX:CGF – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 28th. This is a positive change from Challenger’s previous final dividend of $0.11.
Challenger Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.33.
Challenger Company Profile
