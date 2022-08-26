Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Price Performance

NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $1.30 on Thursday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $3.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.48. The company has a market cap of $39.90 million, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTHR. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 361,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 8,789 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 32,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 11,311 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 82,148 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

