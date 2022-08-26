Charles W. Wampler Sells 5,000 Shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Stock

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) Director Charles W. Wampler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $235,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,436.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
SilverBow Resources Price Performance
SilverBow Resources stock opened at $45.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $831.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.40. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.26 and a 12-month high of $49.91.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of SilverBow Resources from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.
SilverBow Resources Company Profile
SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.
