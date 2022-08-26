China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CJJD opened at $2.85 on Thursday. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $11.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.06.

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

