Cindicator Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (CND)

Cindicator (CND) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One Cindicator coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Cindicator has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. Cindicator has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $27.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004672 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,403.66 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003748 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00128764 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00032524 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00081268 BTC.

About Cindicator

Cindicator is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cindicator Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cindicator using one of the exchanges listed above.

