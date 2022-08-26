Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Sets New 12-Month High at $126.60

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $126.60 and last traded at $126.24, with a volume of 740 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Clearfield from $75.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Clearfield from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Clearfield from $78.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Clearfield Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Clearfield had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The company had revenue of $71.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clearfield, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel R. Herzog sold 4,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $514,881.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at $4,550,576.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Donald R. Hayward sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $144,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,572. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel R. Herzog sold 4,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $514,881.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,550,576.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,523 shares of company stock valued at $4,781,929 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearfield

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Clearfield during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Clearfield in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 51.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

Featured Stories

