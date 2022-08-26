Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Sets New 12-Month High at $126.60

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $126.60 and last traded at $126.24, with a volume of 740 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.22.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Clearfield from $75.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Clearfield from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Clearfield from $78.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.
Clearfield Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.71.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CFO Daniel R. Herzog sold 4,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $514,881.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at $4,550,576.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Donald R. Hayward sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $144,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,572. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel R. Herzog sold 4,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $514,881.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,550,576.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,523 shares of company stock valued at $4,781,929 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearfield
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Clearfield during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Clearfield in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 51.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Clearfield
Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clearfield (CLFD)
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.