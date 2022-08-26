CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from C$0.45 to C$0.40. The stock traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 390643 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.
CloudMD Software & Services Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.90, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of C$107.14 million and a PE ratio of -2.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.54.
CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$41.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$40.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CloudMD Software & Services Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About CloudMD Software & Services
CloudMD Software & Services Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Clinic Services & Pharmacies, Digital Health Services, and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health support, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, and absence management and occupational health.
